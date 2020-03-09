Software Developer ( Classic ASP & Asp.net) - EFY Group

Software Developer, ASP.Net, Classic ASP

Experience – 2+ yrs

Location – Gurgaon or Okhla Ph-1, Delhi

EFY is looking for a talented individual with Sound knowledge and expertise in Classic Asp & ASP.Net. Aside from being an experienced ASP programmer, the person should be flexible, team-oriented and has an in-depth knowledge of software development of systems.

Job Responsibilities –

Planning, Designing and Development of Software Applications using ASP.NET & classic ASP WEB SERVICES/XML, SQL server, CSS

Must have sound knowledge of all stages of System Development Life Cycle

Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development and proposed solutions.

Develop proper software documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, & clear code.

Improve operations by conducting system analysis, & proper testing.

Weekly documentation of software’s key elements (databases, code files, plugins, etc)

Requirements & Skills required –

Should have sound technical knowledge & hands-on experience on – Classic ASP, Asp.net, VB 6.0

Should have experience in SQL server 2005/ 2008

Must have experience in HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Ajax ,JASON, Visiual Studio

Must be a good Team player

ability to come up with new & innovative ideas for Software needs

Should be Passionate and curious in exploring new technical opportunities to achieve assigned tasks and challenges in most effective ways.

