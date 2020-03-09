Software Developer ( Classic ASP & Asp.net) - EFY Group

Sr. Marketing AssociateMarch 9, 2020
Software Developer, ASP.Net, Classic ASP
Experience – 2+ yrs
Location – Gurgaon or Okhla Ph-1, Delhi
EFY is looking for a talented individual with Sound knowledge and expertise in Classic Asp & ASP.Net. Aside from being an experienced ASP programmer, the person should be flexible, team-oriented and has an in-depth knowledge of software development of systems.
Job Responsibilities –
- Planning, Designing and Development of Software Applications using ASP.NET & classic ASP WEB SERVICES/XML, SQL server, CSS
- Must have sound knowledge of all stages of System Development Life Cycle
- Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development and proposed solutions.
- Develop proper software documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, & clear code.
- Improve operations by conducting system analysis, & proper testing.
- Weekly documentation of software’s key elements (databases, code files, plugins, etc)
Requirements & Skills required –
- Should have sound technical knowledge & hands-on experience on – Classic ASP, Asp.net, VB 6.0
- Should have experience in SQL server 2005/ 2008
- Must have experience in HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Ajax ,JASON, Visiual Studio
- Must have sound knowledge of all stages of System Development Life Cycle
- Must be a good Team player
- ability to come up with new & innovative ideas for Software needs
- Should be Passionate and curious in exploring new technical opportunities to achieve assigned tasks and challenges in most effective ways.
If Interested Please share your resume at [email protected] with below details –
- Why should you be hired for this role?
- What is the salary you expect for this role?