Client Relations Executive - EFY Group

Position Name – Client Relations Executive

Experience – 0-2 years (Fresher with Excellent English Communication skills may also apply)

Location – Gurgaon, DLF Phase- 1

Job brief

We are looking for a Client Relations Executive to build and preserve trusting relationships with our customers & clients. (outbound calling profile)

To succeed in this role, you should be an excellent communicator. Ultimately, you’ll maintain strong relationships with our customers and clients.

Job Role & Responsibilities –

Building positive relationships with existing customer & clients

Out-bound calling for projects & Events

Regular Follow-up and feedback from clients & Customer

Handle Client & customer queries on Chat- Process

Regular and rigorous follow-ups

Maintain Daily trackers

Required Skills –

Excellent communication skills – English (verbal & Written)

Aptitude for fostering positive relationships

Teamwork

Customer-oriented mindset

Must have good Telephone etiquettes

Must be organized and hardworking

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –