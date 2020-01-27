Client Relations Executive - EFY Group

Position Name – Client Relations Executive
Experience – 0-2 years (Fresher with Excellent English Communication skills may also apply)
Location – Gurgaon, DLF Phase- 1
Job brief
We are looking for a Client Relations Executive to build and preserve trusting relationships with our customers & clients. (outbound calling profile)
To succeed in this role, you should be an excellent communicator. Ultimately, you’ll maintain strong relationships with our customers and clients.
Job Role & Responsibilities –
Required Skills –
Interested?
Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –