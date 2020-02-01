Technology Journalist / Writer - EFY Group

Position: Technology Journalist / Writer

“A Knowledge sharing role, looking for an Electronics Engineer with excellent communication skills (written & Verbal both)”

Vacancy: 1 | Location: Delhi – Okhla Phase – 1 | Experience – 0 to 2 years |

Would you like to be paid for a job where you get to research, learn, and write and talk about—the subject you love? If yes, you could be the ONE we are looking for…

Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?

Are YOU passionate about Electronics, IoT and related technologies?

Interested in researching subjects such as Electronics, Embedded, IoT etc. at large?

Do you have excellent command over the English language (Verbal & Written)?

Do you want to explore Electronics Industry in-depth, and like the idea of sharing your knowledge with the rest of the world?

If your answer is YES to these questions–then here’s a role for you.

What’s the Opportunity for the Candidate?

India’s leading Tech Media & publishing media group is seeking experienced or fresher Electronics engineers, Technology enthusiasts, tech writers or tech journalists to discover, explore and write on the Electronics Industry.

It is a knowledge-sharing role where we are looking for Tech enthusiasts and experts, who can share the knowledge by developing Content on the Electronics related subjects and Industry.

The candidates will get to meet with (and network with) the Who’s Who of the Tech World and their content will be read or viewed by thousands across India and the globe.

What are the Responsibilities in the Role?

You will be responsible to write articles for South Asia’s number 1 Electronics Magazines – Electronics For You & Electronics Bazaar.

Research and writes on hard-core electronics (components, circuit design, embedded systems) and about Electronics Industry especially on technical subjects like Design and T&M

Ability to understand the latest technologies and be able to explain them in simple words to our audiences by writing content

Help in EFY R&D Lab for testing some Electronics projects in subjects of specialization (IoT, Robotics, Software?), whenever required

Prepare training material and conduct training in Electronics subjects as and when required

Ability to connect and influence people across the industry, academia, and sciences to share their time, energy and knowledge with you.

What’s Expected from the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?

An understanding of Electronics, IoT and related technologies, and a flair for writing on the same.

Excellent English communication skills–both written and spoken.

A tech degree is a bonus, but what’s IMP is a deep interest in Electronics, technology, and electronics Industry, must have the ability to grasp technical terms.

Deserving FRESHERS can also apply!

If Interested Please share your resume at [email protected] with below details –

Why should you be hired for this role?

What is the salary you expect for this role?