Inside Sales Associate - EFY Group

Position – Inside Sales Associate

Location – Okhla Phase – 1, New Delhi

About the Role:

We are looking for young & energetic sales professionals or freshers for the Inside Sales role based out of Okhla phase1.

To further expand and accelerate our reach we are looking at hiring talented and highly energetic, result-focused freshers with excellent command over the English language. The Inside Sales role provides an exciting growth and learning opportunity.

Do you love research and lead generation?

Does target excite you?

Do you love interacting with decision-makers to close the deal?

Are you good at coordination and constant follow-ups with the client?

If yes, then we welcome you to be a part of our growth story…

About EEFY Group:

Opportunity to work with India’s Leading Technology Magazine with a legacy of 50 years…

Link – www.efy.in , https://profitwithefy.com/

Designation:- Inside Sales Associate

Job Responsibilities:-

Research to develop a list of prospects for self and Sales team

Client interaction—Telecon, Videocon, face-to-face (Lead Generation)

Develop communication material and strategies communication strategy for best results

Media Sales to corporate clients (B2B Sales)

New Client acquisition by targeting the decision-makers (Lead Generation)

Identifying revenue opportunities through extensive market research and inbound lead follow up

Understanding the prospects of hiring needs and customizing recruitment solutions/packages as per their needs

Pitching the right solutions to the client, negotiate and close the deal

Maintain and expand the database of prospects within your assigned territory

Building and maintaining strong relationships with all potential and existing clients

Learn and manage the complete sales cycle

Skills required –

Exceptional English communication skills (written & Verbal) Must have strong learning abilities Must have good planning & organizing skills

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –