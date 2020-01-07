Inside Sales Associate - EFY Group

Position – Inside Sales Associate
Location – Okhla Phase – 1, New Delhi
About the Role:
We are looking for young & energetic sales professionals or freshers for the Inside Sales role based out of Okhla phase1.
To further expand and accelerate our reach we are looking at hiring talented and highly energetic, result-focused freshers with excellent command over the English language. The Inside Sales role provides an exciting growth and learning opportunity.
Do you love research and lead generation?
Does target excite you?
Do you love interacting with decision-makers to close the deal?
Are you good at coordination and constant follow-ups with the client?
If yes, then we welcome you to be a part of our growth story…
About EEFY Group:
Opportunity to work with India’s Leading Technology Magazine with a legacy of 50 years…
Link – www.efy.in , https://profitwithefy.com/
Designation:- Inside Sales Associate
Job Responsibilities:-
Skills required –
Interested?
Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –