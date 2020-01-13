Copy Editor Cum Content Writer - EFY Group

Position: Copy Editor cum Content Writer

Experience: 1 -3 Years | Location: Gurgaon

Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?

Do you have strong English communication skills (written & verbal both)?

Do you have an interest in writing – articles/news/blogs?

Do you love Journalism & understand news reporting or Business Journalism?

Are you open to write on Technology and business-related news?

IF YES, then this could be the JOB you are seeking.

Job GOAL –

Increase Audience: Develop RemarkABLE error Free content for online properties of EFY Group to attract the right target audience and help us grow our audience.

Copy Edit/ proofread the existing content of team members

What are the Challenges in the Role?

The biggest challenge is the ability to spot the right story, Create a RemarkABLE content. Ability to find relevant news stories and information across the industry Create error-free and interesting content for the audience Responsible for writing single & multiple Input Business stories Re-write Technology & Electronics related press releases Copy edit / Proofread the other team members content

What’s Expected From the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?

An understanding of Journalism, Business journalism, and a flair for writing on the same. Outstanding communication skills–both written and spoken. Outstanding Copy Editing Skills Openness and eagerness to learn. Ability to handle work pressure and deadlines. should be a systematic person with multi-tasking capabilities Should have a liking for interacting with people and a nose for news Should like the thrill of breaking news and stories The familiarity of technology/electronics, IoT and hi-tech industry is preferred but not mandatory.

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –