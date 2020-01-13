Copy Editor Cum Content Writer - EFY Group

Assistant Product Manager, Inside Sales (IT Vertical)January 8, 2020
Position: Copy Editor cum Content Writer
Experience: 1 -3 Years | Location: Gurgaon
Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?
- Do you have strong English communication skills (written & verbal both)?
- Do you have an interest in writing – articles/news/blogs?
- Do you love Journalism & understand news reporting or Business Journalism?
- Are you open to write on Technology and business-related news?
IF YES, then this could be the JOB you are seeking.
Job GOAL –
- Increase Audience: Develop RemarkABLE error Free content for online properties of EFY Group to attract the right target audience and help us grow our audience.
- Copy Edit/ proofread the existing content of team members
What are the Challenges in the Role?
- The biggest challenge is the ability to spot the right story, Create a RemarkABLE content.
- Ability to find relevant news stories and information across the industry
- Create error-free and interesting content for the audience
- Responsible for writing single & multiple Input Business stories
- Re-write Technology & Electronics related press releases
- Copy edit / Proofread the other team members content
What’s Expected From the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?
- An understanding of Journalism, Business journalism, and a flair for writing on the same.
- Outstanding communication skills–both written and spoken.
- Outstanding Copy Editing Skills
- Openness and eagerness to learn.
- Ability to handle work pressure and deadlines.
- should be a systematic person with multi-tasking capabilities
- Should have a liking for interacting with people and a nose for news
- Should like the thrill of breaking news and stories
- The familiarity of technology/electronics, IoT and hi-tech industry is preferred but not mandatory.
Interested?
Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –
- Why we should consider YOU for this role as the ideal candidate for this position?