Showcase your Products to EFY’s readers in a format they like

Want to showcase your solution or products to the electronics fraternity?

Don’t want to get confused with the complications of designing an ad?

Want to focus your promotion on your product alone?

Want to use a format that readers are most comfortable with, for reading about products and solutions?

Want to use a format which works better when you share more details than “keep the copy tight”?

Want to generate B2B inquiries for your solution?

Well it does seem like an impossible wish-list. But, it’s been made possible with the launch of…

Electronics For You’s Product Showcase

Whenever we poll our readers, New Products or Exciting Products or Innovations seem to list amongst the Top 3 elements they want to read.

Plus, our New Products section also ranks amongst the Top 3 mostly-read sections.

So, there’s no doubt that our readers like to read about solutions and products.

At the same time, we receive hundreds of inquiries of firms wanting to showcase their products or solutions. But, their product is not New–so can’t go in the New Products section. Or even if it’s new, they don’t want to take the risk of letting the Tech Review team accept or reject their submission. They want guaranteed coverage.

The newly launched Product Showcase solves this issue.

It’s an editorial-styled section which enables you to publish your product with details.

You can opt to choose a full-page, a half-page or a quarter-page coverage for your product–based on your budget and marketing goals.

This will also include a B2B Connect box item for readers to contact you for any B2B discussions.

Here, you get to choose your title, your text and your photos–as long as they fit in the size of the showcase you have chosen. Our font size and style is fixed. Hence, bigger the size of the show-case more photos and text can your display.

The BEST part of Product Showcase is… that it’s priced very attractively. And, there’s a special Intro Offer for the first 100!

And, it gets featured in Electronics For You print and e-zine edition. Plus, it gets featured in electronics for you EXPRESS too!

AND… it will be published and promoted on LinkedIN too.

Interested? Contact us at [email protected] OR any of our “Customer Success” team members servicing you.

SAMPLE IMAGE: FULL PAGE PRODUCT SHOWCASE