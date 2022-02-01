EFY’s Calendar of Events & E-events for 2022

The Electronics For You team has planned a series of e-events and a few on-the-ground events (Corona willing) for the year 2022.

We will be using our online tech events platform (TechWorldCongress.com) as a centralised registration system for all our events. Plus, all digital events will be held on this platform too. Even for the on-the-ground events, the hybrid bit, might be held on TechWorldCongress.com.

Here’s the list of events planned…

First, starting Feb 2022, Electronics For You Group will be conducting a monthly e-event titled Electronics Design Unconference. As the name suggests, these will be tech talks and workshops targeting electronics design engineers BUT without any specific themes such as wearables or drones or Sensors. Tech experts from design community and those who enable them will speak here and share cutting edge tech updates and best practices.

Second, three on-the-ground events have been planned:

IOTshow.in and India Electronics Week 2022: The twin events are to be held from 8th to 10th June at the renovated KTPO Convention & Expo Center, Bengaluru, India.

Open Source India 2022: Asia’s #1 Open Source event is to be held on 29th & 30th September at the NIMHANS Convention Center, Bengaluru, India.

Third, 6 e-conferences have been planned for Design Engineers around specific themes including:

Aerospace & Defence (Raksha India): March 2022 Industrial IoT (Udyog 4.0): April 2022 Drones & UAVs (Drone World): July 2022 Mobility & Vehicle Electronics (MOVES): August 2022 Cybersecurity & IoT Security (RISC): October 2022 Medical Tech (HEALtech): December 2022

Exact dates of these events have been displayed on TechWorldCongress.com.

Last but not the least, here’s a list of dates planned for the monthly series of Electronics Design Unconference:

23rd February 2022

25th March 2022

20th April 2022

25th May 2022

JUNE: No event because of IOTshow.in and India Electronics Week

27th July 2022

30th August 2022

21st Sept 2022

28th October 2022

23rd November 2022

21st December 2022

IMP: Registration for all EFY events will be driven centrally via TechWorldCongress.com . Plus, change of schedule (if any) will also be updated on TechWorldCongress.com.