Subscription Agency Rates

Electronics For You Magazine
|Period
|Cover Price
|Discount
|Subscription
Rate (INR)
|Agency
Commission
|Net
Amount
|1 Year
|1200
|20%
|960
|20%
|768
|3 Years
|3600
|25%
|2700
|20%
|2160
|5 Years
|6000
|30%
|4200
|20%
|3360
Open Source For You Magazine
|Period
|Cover Price
|Discount
|Subscription
Rate (INR)
|Agency
Commission
|Net
Amount
|1 Year
|1440
|20%
|1150
|20%
|920
|3 Years
|4320
|30%
|3024
|20%
|2425
|5 Years
|7200
|40%
|4320
|20%
|3456
Note – Print and Digital editions now require separate subscriptions. Complimentary
access to our eZine is available only to existing subscribers with accounts activated
before April 2024. For new subscribers and accounts activated after April 2024, eZine
access is offered as a paid service.