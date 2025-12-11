Skip to content

Subscription Agency Rates

  • by

Electronics For You Magazine
PeriodCover PriceDiscountSubscription
Rate (INR)		Agency
Commission		Net
Amount
1 Year120020%96020%768
3 Years360025%270020%2160
5 Years600030%420020%3360

Open Source For You Magazine

PeriodCover PriceDiscountSubscription
Rate (INR)		Agency
Commission		Net
Amount
1 Year144020%115020%920
3 Years432030%302420%2425
5 Years720040%432020%3456

Note – Print and Digital editions now require separate subscriptions. Complimentary
access to our eZine is available only to existing subscribers with accounts activated
before April 2024. For new subscribers and accounts activated after April 2024, eZine
access is offered as a paid service.