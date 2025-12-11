Subscription Agency Rates

Electronics For You Magazine

Period Cover Price Discount Subscription

Rate (INR) Agency

Commission Net

Amount 1 Year 1200 20% 960 20% 768 3 Years 3600 25% 2700 20% 2160 5 Years 6000 30% 4200 20% 3360

Open Source For You Magazine

Period Cover Price Discount Subscription

Rate (INR) Agency

Commission Net

Amount 1 Year 1440 20% 1150 20% 920 3 Years 4320 30% 3024 20% 2425 5 Years 7200 40% 4320 20% 3456

Note – Print and Digital editions now require separate subscriptions. Complimentary

access to our eZine is available only to existing subscribers with accounts activated

before April 2024. For new subscribers and accounts activated after April 2024, eZine

access is offered as a paid service.