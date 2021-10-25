JOBS@EFY: Web Graphics Designer (All India) - EFY Group

Are you good at web graphics? Can you handle CSS with ease? Can you design pages and posts on Word Press?

If YES to the above, and you’re seeking a role at a firm which will provide opportunities for you to work on Global projects, and learn latest Tech–you should apply for this role, immediately.

JOB DESCRIPTION

At Electronics For You, we’re seeking talented Web Graphics Designers who have good design aesthetics and can design Web Images, Banners, Slides, Emailers and WordPress Websites in a jiffy.

Knowledge of Elementor (WordPress) will be a bonus.

Key responsibilities for this role:

Develop webpages and emails using HTML/CSS Designing images and graphics for websites, social media posters and emails Take ownership of coming up with creative designs for design projects that fit branding requirements Collaborate with the marketing team Work with WordPress or other content management systems

WHO CAN APPLY?

Since this role comes with the option to Work From Home, or work out of our head-quarters at Okhla Phase 1, New Delhi–there is no geographical limit for this role.

You must have a minimum experience of 1 year in a similar role, and a portfolio of work to demonstrate your capabilities…

Required Skills:

Skilled in developing web pages using HTML and CSS Very good graphic design skills Very good understanding of image composition, typography & aesthetic design Good English communication skills

Bonus Skills: