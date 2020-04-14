Editorial Calendar of Electronics Bazaar, 2020 - EFY Group

EDITORIAL CALENDAR FOR ELECTRONICS FOR YOU, 2020April 9, 2020
EDITORIAL CALENDAR FOR ELECTRONICS BAZAAR, 2020
|2020
|SMT Focus
|ePower Focus
|Electronic components
|Sourcing Mantra
|Lighting Ahead
|January
|Cleaning & washing systems
|Intelligent switch gear
|Challenges & hindrances to component manufacturing & how to solve them
|Different types and shapes of LED Displays
|Mini and Micro LED Market
|February
|Inspection Systems (AOI)
|Inverters and UPS systems
|Domestic component manufacturing: Where can MSMEs start?
|Indoor and outdoor LED display applications
|LEDs in automotive applications
|March
|Pick & place (high volume)
|Batteries for renewal energy systems
|Domestic manufacturing of smartphone components -Where does India stand?
|Manufacturing equipments for LED displays
|Smart LED lighting: Opportunities and challenges
|April
|Printer systems
|Small-size transformers
|How recent policies and govt initiatives are driving investments in electronics component ecosystem?
|Thermal management solutions for LED displays
|LED Signage lighting systems
|May
|Dispensing, coating & curing systems
|Battery chargers
|PCB market overview in India
|LED display testing equipments and parameters
|New technologies in LED
|June
|PCB handling system
|Capacitors for power electronics
|Recent policies, investment, and initiatives on electronics hardware (components)
|OLED and AMOLED benefits and drawbacks over LED display
|LED in outdoor lighting landscape
|July
|Pick & place Machines (low to medium volume)
|Smart grids
|Online vs offline sales - How are component distributors balancing the two
|LED control devices
|LED retail lighting
|August
|Wave soldering systems
|Battery energy storage system
|The demand and supply scenario of Indian electronic components ecosystem
|LED video processors
|Popularity of LEDs in hospitality sector
|September
|Inspection Systems (SPI)
|Power resistors
|How electronic components are evolving with IoT - Tech trends and biz opportunity
|LED power sources
|Choosing the right LED bulbs
|October
|Software used with SMT equipment
|Solar charge controllers
|Active electronic components market scenario
|LED repair tools
|LED lights in healthcare sector
|November
|Reflow oven
|Smart energy meters
|Overview of passive electronic components market
|LiFi devices
|Solar powered LED street lighting
|December
|Rework station
|Batteries for e-vehicles
|Predictions for 2021 - Challenges & opportunities in the Indian electronics component industry)
|How to choose right LED displays
|Future of smart LED street lighting