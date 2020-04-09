EDITORIAL CALENDAR FOR ELECTRONICS FOR YOU, 2020 - EFY Group

|2020
|Theme/Focus Areas
|Artificial Intelligence
|Tech Focus
|eStyle Buyers' Guide
|January
|Anniversary Issue/Tech Trends
|AI for smart home and smart city
|Smart Consumers driving smart industries
|Laptops priced under Rs 25k
|February
|Augmented & Extended Reality
|AI for news, publishing and writing
|AR-based solutions for businesses
|1. Top AR and VR headsets
2. CES Event Report
|March
|Automotive & Electric Vehicles
|AI in logistics & transportation
|Intelligent Transportation & Mobility system
|Top solar-powered vehicles
|April
|Healthcare
|AI in telemedicine and telehealth
|Role of Data Analytics in healthcare
|AI-based healtcare equipment for hospitals
|May
|Quantum Computing
|AI for manufacturing
|High-Performance Computing - QuantumComputing
|Top Quantam Computing Platforms for 2020
|June
|Drones & Quadcopters
|*AI and hybrid drones
|AI in surveillance and security
|Latest and upcoming drones for industry manufacturing
|July
|Strategic Electronics
|AI for military operations
|AI & ML to enhance the performance of semiconductors and electronics
|Powerful smartphones with powerful batteries and processors
|August
|Education & Skill Development
|AI in education industry
|Technologies in Education & Skill Development
|Cutting-edge gadgets that are making schools and classrooms smarter
|September
|AI, Robotics & Cobots
|AI in humanoid robots
|Exoskeletons for healthcare
|Top AI powered speaker under Rs 15K
|October
|Renewable Energy
|AI in fighting global
climate change
|Electricity from snow, plastic, and any other raw materials (other than water and solar)
|Top solar and wind power panels
|November
|Bots & Conversational Apps
|AI in customer service industry
|Robotic Process Automation
Top free bots and converstauonal apps
|December
|Blockchain
|*AI and blockchain -
A perfect match
|Blockchain for Travel and Tourism
|Top and new antivirus software for malwares/Top blockchain platforms