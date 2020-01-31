Trainee, Video Journalist - EFY Group

Position: Trainee, Video Journalist

Experience: 0 -1 Years | Location: Gurgaon

Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?

Do you love Journalism & understand video Journalism?

Do you know the art of content/news writing?

Are you open to go & meet Industry experts and shoot Interview & product video related to Technology & ACE Industry?

IF YES, then this could be the JOB you are seeking.

This is a position for someone who knows how to produce short web videos, who has an understanding of the video content and shoot/development. The core task is to work with a network of tech journalists to produce high quality videos in collaboration with them.

Job GOAL –

Increase Audience: Develop RemarkABLE content for YouTube and Online Properties of EFY Group to attract the right target audience and help us grow our audience.

What are the Challenges in the Role?

The biggest challenge is the ability to spot the right story, Create a RemarkABLE video content. Ability to find relevant stories and information across the industry Create error-free and interesting content for the audience Help journalists to identify and shoot interesting stories and identify impact plans. Work on video scripts and content Work with Video editor to prepare the final video content Upload the videos to YouTube and other online portals, tag them and maximize them Conduct social media with the videos. Track & report current Tech events & news – attending Events Conduct video interviews with industry executives Analyze information and present in a concise manner

What’s Expected From the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?

An understanding of Journalism, Video journalism, and a flair for writing scripts on the same. The familiarity of technology/electronics is preferred but not mandatory.

Openness and eagerness to move out and interact with contacts in the industry and making remarkable videos

Decent communication skills–both written and spoken.

Openness and eagerness to learn.

Ability to handle work pressure and deadlines.

should be a systematic person with multi-tasking capabilities

Should have a liking for interacting with people and a nose for news

should like the thrill of breaking news and stories

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –