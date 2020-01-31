Trainee, Video Journalist - EFY Group

Position: Trainee, Video Journalist
Experience: 0 -1 Years | Location: Gurgaon
Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?
- Do you love Journalism & understand video Journalism?
- Do you know the art of content/news writing?
- Are you open to go & meet Industry experts and shoot Interview & product video related to Technology & ACE Industry?
IF YES, then this could be the JOB you are seeking.
This is a position for someone who knows how to produce short web videos, who has an understanding of the video content and shoot/development. The core task is to work with a network of tech journalists to produce high quality videos in collaboration with them.
Job GOAL –
- Increase Audience: Develop RemarkABLE content for YouTube and Online Properties of EFY Group to attract the right target audience and help us grow our audience.
What are the Challenges in the Role?
- The biggest challenge is the ability to spot the right story, Create a RemarkABLE video content.
- Ability to find relevant stories and information across the industry
- Create error-free and interesting content for the audience
- Help journalists to identify and shoot interesting stories and identify impact plans.
- Work on video scripts and content
- Work with Video editor to prepare the final video content
- Upload the videos to YouTube and other online portals, tag them and maximize them
- Conduct social media with the videos.
- Track & report current Tech events & news – attending Events
- Conduct video interviews with industry executives
- Analyze information and present in a concise manner
What’s Expected From the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?
- An understanding of Journalism, Video journalism, and a flair for writing scripts on the same. The familiarity of technology/electronics is preferred but not mandatory.
- Openness and eagerness to move out and interact with contacts in the industry and making remarkable videos
- Decent communication skills–both written and spoken.
- Openness and eagerness to learn.
- Ability to handle work pressure and deadlines.
- should be a systematic person with multi-tasking capabilities
- Should have a liking for interacting with people and a nose for news
- should like the thrill of breaking news and stories
Interested?
Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –
- Why we should consider YOU for this role as the ideal candidate for this position?