Sr. Marketing Associate - EFY Group

Sr. Marketing Associate
Location – Okhla, Phase – 1
Experience – at least 3 yrs
Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role and to EFY?
It’s an exciting time to be part of the EFY Group. We are a leading Technology Media & Publishing Group since 1969. Our Flagship Product – “Electronics For You” Magazine is South Asia’s number 1 Technology Magazine.
Website – https://efy.in/
We are looking for an experienced and result-driven Marketing Associate to join our awesome team! As a Marketing Associate at our company, you will be responsible for setting up, implementing and managing the overall company’s digital marketing strategy. This is an opportunity where you can learn and grow immensely.
If you have passion for Marketing and you live and breathe marketing, If you have a sound knowledge and working experience in both traditional & digital marketing then an exciting opportunity is waiting for you!
Our ideal candidate is able to suggest creative ways to increase brand awareness. If you have excellent communication skills and a passion for Marketing strategies & campaigns, we want to meet you.
What’s the Opportunity for the Candidate?
He / She will be responsible to handle company’s Marketing campaigns. Main responsibilities include conducting market research, producing promotional materials and analysing sales data, barters, Event marketing etc.
Major Key responsibilities would be –
The ideal skills for this role are:
If Interested Please share your resume at [email protected] with below details –