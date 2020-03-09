Sr. Marketing Associate - EFY Group

Sr. Marketing Associate

Location – Okhla, Phase – 1

Experience – at least 3 yrs

Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role and to EFY?

It’s an exciting time to be part of the EFY Group. We are a leading Technology Media & Publishing Group since 1969. Our Flagship Product – “Electronics For You” Magazine is South Asia’s number 1 Technology Magazine.

Website – https://efy.in/

We are looking for an experienced and result-driven Marketing Associate to join our awesome team! As a Marketing Associate at our company, you will be responsible for setting up, implementing and managing the overall company’s digital marketing strategy. This is an opportunity where you can learn and grow immensely.

If you have passion for Marketing and you live and breathe marketing, If you have a sound knowledge and working experience in both traditional & digital marketing then an exciting opportunity is waiting for you!

Our ideal candidate is able to suggest creative ways to increase brand awareness. If you have excellent communication skills and a passion for Marketing strategies & campaigns, we want to meet you.

What’s the Opportunity for the Candidate?

He / She will be responsible to handle company’s Marketing campaigns. Main responsibilities include conducting market research, producing promotional materials and analysing sales data, barters, Event marketing etc.

Major Key responsibilities would be –

Emailers (email campaigns) for Lead Generation for Media Sales Emailers (email Campaigns) for Driving Subscriptions of our magazines Creatives for Internal and External Promotions (Print and External Websites) Marketing strategies for Event Engagements and Participation Run Social Media Campaigns for the promotion Taking care of Company branding through – Advertiser Feedback Calls and Management Run different Loyalty Programs and PR activities

The ideal skills for this role are:

Proven relevant marketing experience in both – Traditional Marketing & Digital and Social Marketing – We are looking at least 3 years of working experience in the Marketing role

A strong understanding of Social / Digital marketing, online marketing and new media channels

Excellent written English and proof-reading skills

He/she must be a creative soul who can think creative ideas for marketing campaigns

Commitment to standards of excellence with attention to detail

Ability to manage multiple tasks, prioritize accordingly and work to tight deadlines

If Interested Please share your resume at [email protected] with below details –