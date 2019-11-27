Human Resources Internship - EFY Group

Digital Marketing ManagerNovember 7, 2019
Human Resources Internship (HR Trainee)
Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR…and wants to explore all aspects of Human resource including Recruitment and Business HR (Generalist)?
Are you a Smart learner with great logical & analytical skills..?
Then we’d like to meet you.
Goal: The purpose of this HR Internships to provide you the real-world experience in HR field that enables you to put everything you’ve learned into action.
This is a 1-Year training in Human Resource, with real on the job experience.
Learnings and Responsibilities as HR Trainee – (You will get to build expertise on the following by hands-on experience)
We want you to help us with the following tasks:
- Recruitment: Support full life cycle recruiting and recruiting activities, as well as candidate management
- Be involved in learning and development activities and projects
- Support with reporting
- Be involved in social media projects and development
- Participate in candidate selection
- HR Operations & Talent Management
- Increasing Employee Engagement
- HR Policies creation, implementation and adherence
What We Seek?
- Someone who’s interested in investing their one year into learning and mastering such a role.
- Someone who should have a keen interest and basic understanding of Human Resource and Recruitment
- Someone who has an exceptional command over the English language verbal & written both
More Details:
- You will earn a monthly Internship of Rs 20,000 per month.
- You will need to sign a 1-Year bond for Rs 1 lakh, so you will not be leaving the Internship mid-way.
- You could be a FRESHER or Experienced.
- You will be getting 100% pure PRACTICAL training as the entire training will be on-the-job.
- At the end of 12 months, you will have the option to either opt for our Offer or switch to a better job.
- There will be NO theory classes-only on-the-job training
- You will have actual money (budgets) to spend-to try, make mistakes and learn
- Within 12 months, you will be an expert in Human resource – Recruitment & Corporate HR
- And, the least important reason is-you will get a Certificate of Experience & Training from us.
Broad skills on which you will develop expertise:
- Recruitment / Talent Aquisition
- Competency-based hiring
- Use of Social Media in Hiring
- Training & Development
- HR Operations
- Employee Engagement
Required Candidate profile
- Degree in business, human resource management, psychology or any other related field
- Ability to communicate effectively with people throughout the organization (Exceptional English communication skills)
- Strong interpersonal and listening
- Motivation to constantly learn and develop their own knowledge and skills
Interested?
Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –
- Why we should consider YOU for this role as the ideal candidate for this position?