Human Resources Internship - EFY Group

Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR…and wants to explore all aspects of Human resource including Recruitment and Business HR (Generalist)?

Are you a Smart learner with great logical & analytical skills..?

Then we’d like to meet you.

Goal: The purpose of this HR Internships to provide you the real-world experience in HR field that enables you to put everything you’ve learned into action.

This is a 1-Year training in Human Resource, with real on the job experience.

Learnings and Responsibilities as HR Trainee – (You will get to build expertise on the following by hands-on experience)

We want you to help us with the following tasks:

Recruitment: Support full life cycle recruiting and recruiting activities, as well as candidate management

Be involved in learning and development activities and projects

Support with reporting

Be involved in social media projects and development

Participate in candidate selection

HR Operations & Talent Management

Increasing Employee Engagement

HR Policies creation, implementation and adherence

What We Seek?

Someone who’s interested in investing their one year into learning and mastering such a role.

Someone who should have a keen interest and basic understanding of Human Resource and Recruitment

Someone who has an exceptional command over the English language verbal & written both

More Details:

You will earn a monthly Internship of Rs 20,000 per month.

You will need to sign a 1-Year bond for Rs 1 lakh, so you will not be leaving the Internship mid-way.

You could be a FRESHER or Experienced.

You will be getting 100% pure PRACTICAL training as the entire training will be on-the-job.

At the end of 12 months, you will have the option to either opt for our Offer or switch to a better job.

There will be NO theory classes-only on-the-job training

You will have actual money (budgets) to spend-to try, make mistakes and learn

Within 12 months, you will be an expert in Human resource – Recruitment & Corporate HR

And, the least important reason is-you will get a Certificate of Experience & Training from us.

Broad skills on which you will develop expertise:

Recruitment / Talent Aquisition

Competency-based hiring

Use of Social Media in Hiring

Training & Development

HR Operations

Employee Engagement

Required Candidate profile

Degree in business, human resource management, psychology or any other related field

Ability to communicate effectively with people throughout the organization (Exceptional English communication skills)

Strong interpersonal and listening

Motivation to constantly learn and develop their own knowledge and skills

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –