Gadget Guru - EFY Group

Position: Gadget Guru

Location: Gurgaon

Experience: 0 – 2 years

Are YOU passionate about gadgets/electronic products?

Interested in consumer electronics products?

Are you a Techie / Tech Geek or Technology Enthusiast?

Like the idea of sharing your Gadgets & Tech knowledge with the rest of the world?

If your answer is YES to these questions, then here’s a role for you.

What’s the Opportunity for the Candidate?

India’s leading Tech Media group is seeking passionate Techies or gadgets lovers to discover, explore and creating videos on consumer electronics and gadgets.

Candidates can be from any field Journalism/Content writing/Vlogging or from the Electronics Appliance industry (ACE). The One that we are seeking is passion and interest in the latest Electronics appliances and gadgets.

The candidate will explore, research and produce video content, that will be viewed by thousands across India and the globe.

What are the Challenges in the Role?

Ability to understand the latest technologies, Gadgets and electronic appliances

Create awesome video script to explain the tech features of these gadgets and appliances. The biggest challenge is the ability to create a correct and simple buyer’s guide and put it together as Remarkable content. You must have ab ability to explain things in a way that both a highly technical and entry-level person will understand.

Open to connect with channel partners (ACE Industry) to share their time, energy and knowledge with you. (Industry Networking/connections)

You must have an interest in Video Journalism, must be open to create Remarkable video content

What’s Expected from the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?

Those who have worked as a Technology Content writer / Tech Blogger / Tech Gadget reviewer/ Tech Vlogger or the Content Trainer/Sales Expert/Service Manager/Quality Manager in any consumer electronics company or with a retailer in consumer electronics are eligible for this profile.

In-depth knowledge of consumer electronics products & Electronic gadgets. Writing on consumer Electronics and gadgets, product descriptions, brand support material.

We are also open for passionate Freshers, who are tech savvy and have a deep interest in gadgets, technology and ACE industry

Ability to generate content in a clear and precise manner.

Ability to handle work-pressure and deadlines.

Must have an excellent communication skill – Written and Verbal (English language)

Education Qualifications: –

A tech degree is ONLY a bonus, but what’s Important is a deep interest in technology, knowledge of current tech and the ability to grasp technical terms.

