Assistant Product Manager, Inside Sales (IT Vertical) - EFY Group

Position: Assistant Product Manager, Inside Sales (IT Vertical)

Location: Gurgaon (DLF Phase-1)

Target Industry: IT-Software / IT hardware

Experience: 0.5 yrs. to 3 yrs

Communication Skills – Looking for Exceptional English Communication Skills

This role is focused on research and Inside Sales which includes Lead Generation, Company research, finding prospects. We are looking for candidates from IT Background with sound knowledge of IT Software or hardware industry.

Why Should Anyone Apply for This Role?

Do you have a good understanding of IT Industry?

Do you have experience in Inside Sales and Lead Generation?

Is growing product revenue numbers & chase them Interest You?

If yes, we would like to meet you!

What’s the Opportunity for the Candidate?

EFY Group

www.efy.in

https://profitwithefy.com/

EFY GROUP: We are India’s leading Tech & Electronics Media group, having 50 years of legacy

This role comes with an opportunity to lead the Product and a team in the future

Opportunity to work under experienced sales mentors

Be an expert of lead generation/inquiry generation

Job Responsibilities:

Research – The biggest Challenge is to Understand Client Product / their Sales & Marketing Challenges & Consult them on the Correct & best Marketing Solution. Research and prepare a perfect prospect list who can benefit from YOUR product.

– The biggest Challenge is to Understand Client Product / their Sales & Marketing Challenges & Consult them on the Correct & best Marketing Solution. Research and prepare a perfect prospect list who can benefit from YOUR product. Finding the Lead / Lead Generation – Find out the concerned person & connect with them to explain our services. Interact with prospects (NEW and EXISTING Clients) through telecom and digital.

– Find out the concerned person & connect with them to explain our services. Interact with prospects (NEW and EXISTING Clients) through telecom and digital. Develop opportunities for the Solution Experts (sales team) to interact with your list of prospects so that their Need Analysis can be done, and YOUR product can be sold.

to interact with your list of prospects so that their Need Analysis can be done, and YOUR product can be sold. Help the Client in creating Positive image & to grow their business through our Marketing solutions

Share updates with your PROSPECTS–including developments at EFY, tips, best practices, ideas, etc–which would make them value YOUR relationship.

Achieve Targets in terms of – number of Interactions, and number of perfect prospects

Major Tasks:

Research to develop list of prospects for self and Sales team

Client interaction—Telecon, Videocon, face-to-face (Lead Generation)

Develop communication material and strategies communication strategy for best results

Develop, monitor and manage lists through which you can deliver value to customers: complimentary lists.

Conduct surveys and feedback exercises to understand customers, their goals and their expectations from us.

What’s Expected from the Candidate in Terms of Skill Sets & Experience?

At least 6 months of experience in Sales/ inside sales role

Sound Knowledge of IT hardware or IT Software Industry. Working experience in the IT sector is preferred.

Passion for Inside Sales or Lead Generation

Engineering degree (Computers / IT) is a bonus, but most Important is Understanding of IT Software/hardware Sector.

Should have High-Value Presentation skills

Should have Excellent Communication skills (English)

Interested?

Share your resume at [email protected] and please mention –

Why we should consider YOU for this role as the ideal candidate for this position?